One transported with injuries after two vehicles overturn on I-10

BATON ROUGE - One person has been transported with injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 10.

The crash was reported Wednesday night around 8 o'clock in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Siegen Lane exit. Both vehicles overturned into the grass and sustained heavy damage.

Different angle of the crash involving overturned vehicles I-10 East at Siegen. pic.twitter.com/KKpG5fup5w — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) October 4, 2018

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

Details on what caused the accident are still unknown.