One transported with injuries after two vehicles overturn on I-10

1 hour 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 October 03, 2018 8:33 PM October 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - One person has been transported with injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 10.

The crash was reported Wednesday night around 8 o'clock in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Siegen Lane exit. Both vehicles overturned into the grass and sustained heavy damage.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

Details on what caused the accident are still unknown.

