One transported to hospital after crash on Airline Highway

4 hours 43 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2017 Oct 11, 2017 October 11, 2017 7:40 AM October 11, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - A crash on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. 

The accident happened on Airline heading northbound. Two lanes of traffic are closed at this time as crews work to clear the wreckage. 

Officials say the injured suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition. 

Stick with WBRZ Traffic for updates on your morning commute. 

