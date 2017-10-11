82°
One transported to hospital after crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A crash on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
The accident happened on Airline heading northbound. Two lanes of traffic are closed at this time as crews work to clear the wreckage.
Officials say the injured suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
Stick with WBRZ Traffic for updates on your morning commute.
