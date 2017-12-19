72°
One transported to area hospital in critical condition after early morning Livingston crash

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities were on the scene of a crash this morning in Livingston Parish that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 1036 near Magnolia Church.

Authorities say a driver ran off the road and went into the woods. The patient had to be extricated, according to authorities. A medical helicopter was called but canceled due to weather conditions.

The patient was transported in critical condition.

