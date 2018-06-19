77°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported in serious condition after shooting on 70th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue.
Sources say a male victim was transported from the scene in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parent posts video of toddler scaling pool ladder as a warning to...
-
Ascension Parish Council to vote on two roundabouts along Highway 930
-
OMV fines collected surpasses $115 million
-
Home security camera captures 'gustnado' moving through Gonzales
-
Despite confession, former East Feliciana Coroner enters not guilty pleas