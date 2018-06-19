77°
One transported in serious condition after shooting on 70th Avenue

Tuesday, June 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue.

Sources say a male victim was transported from the scene in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

