One transported in possible overnight stabbing
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible stabbing at an apartment complex.
The incident was reported off Jefferson Highway near Westminster before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
