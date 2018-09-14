74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported in possible overnight stabbing

Friday, September 14 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible stabbing at an apartment complex.

The incident was reported off Jefferson Highway near Westminster before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

