One transported in morning crash on I-110 South

Wednesday, March 13 2019 7:01 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a morning crash on the interstate. 

The accident was reported on I-110 South at Highway 19 before 6:30 a.m.

State police is investigating the crash. 

The roadway was temporarily closed, but it was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Details surrounding the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

