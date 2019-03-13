One transported in morning crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a morning crash on the interstate.

The accident was reported on I-110 South at Highway 19 before 6:30 a.m.

Roll-over crash has I-110 SB at LA 19, one person sent to the hospital, tow truck on scene. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 13, 2019

State police is investigating the crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed, but it was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

All lanes are open I-110 South at LA 19. Congestion remains to US 61. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 13, 2019

Details surrounding the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.