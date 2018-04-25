55°
One transported after Wednesday morning fire at self storage facility

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning business fire.

At 1:14 a.m. firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire at Safeguard Self Storage on Coursey Boulevard. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor.

After forcing their way into the building, crews found an unresponsive person near the stairs on the second floor. The person was removed from the building and resuscitation measures were performed. The person was then transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished by 1:32 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

