55°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported after Wednesday morning fire at self storage facility
BATON ROUGE- One person was transported to the hospital after an early morning business fire.
At 1:14 a.m. firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire at Safeguard Self Storage on Coursey Boulevard. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor.
After forcing their way into the building, crews found an unresponsive person near the stairs on the second floor. The person was removed from the building and resuscitation measures were performed. The person was then transported to the hospital.
Authorities say the fire was extinguished by 1:32 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ongoing library problems have downtown residents, businesses concerned
-
Ongoing library problems have downtown residents, businesses concerned
-
Local principal leaves special messages for students before standardized testing
-
Rotting flood-damaged house demolished, following 2 OYS report
-
Business asking lawmakers to pump the breaks on parent-taught Driver's Ed classes