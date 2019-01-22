69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One transported after reported shooting on Woodcock Street

36 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 1:54 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sources say one person was taken to the hospital following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Woodcock Street and Avenue H. Authorities say the shooting victim was transported in stable condition.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days