One transported after reported shooting on Woodcock Street
BATON ROUGE - Sources say one person was taken to the hospital following a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Woodcock Street and Avenue H. Authorities say the shooting victim was transported in stable condition.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
