One transported after reported shooting at Florida Blvd. apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Florida Blvd. Thursday night.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting occurred at the Broadmoor Plantation apartments in the 10500 block of Florida Blvd.

Initial reports indicated the victim was shot in the stomach, according to sources. They said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said Friday that the shooter could face attempted robbery and attempted murder charges

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.