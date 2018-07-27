94°
One transported after reported shooting at Florida Blvd. apartment complex

16 hours 53 minutes ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 8:34 PM July 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Florida Blvd. Thursday night.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting occurred at the Broadmoor Plantation apartments in the 10500 block of Florida Blvd.

Initial reports indicated the victim was shot in the stomach, according to sources. They said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said Friday that the shooter could face attempted robbery and attempted murder charges

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

