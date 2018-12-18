One transported after pedestrian hit on Thomas H. Delpit Drive

BATON ROUGE - Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Louise Street just a few blocks from McKinley Middle Magnet School. At least one person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Probably want to avoid the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit and Louise right now.



This accident has most of the road covered. I’ve seen one person put into an ambulance @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/qx4ERuGd7O — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) December 18, 2018

The crash is still under investigation.

Details are limited.