One transported after pedestrian hit on Thomas H. Delpit Drive

Tuesday, December 18 2018
BATON ROUGE - Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Louise Street just a few blocks from McKinley Middle Magnet School. At least one person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. 

The crash is still under investigation.

Details are limited.

