49°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported after pedestrian hit on Thomas H. Delpit Drive
BATON ROUGE - Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash was reported before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit Drive and Louise Street just a few blocks from McKinley Middle Magnet School. At least one person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Probably want to avoid the intersection of Thomas H. Delpit and Louise right now.— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) December 18, 2018
This accident has most of the road covered. I’ve seen one person put into an ambulance @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/qx4ERuGd7O
The crash is still under investigation.
Details are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after pedestrian hit on Thomas H. Delpit Drive
-
Virgina College's Baton Rouge campus to hold las day of classes today
-
NFL player from Baton Rouge buys out Burlington Coat Factory layaways
-
Some Baton Rouge area Amazon customers still report delivery issues
-
DOTD using holiday humor to promote road safety