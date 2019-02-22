One transported in multi-vehicle crash on Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a morning crash.

The accident was reported before 8 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Burbank Drive. Crews are working to clear the roadway. At least two 18-wheelers and another vehicle were involved. WBRZ has a crew heading to the scene.

Heavy backups on WB Nicholson — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 22, 2019

Details about the crash are limited.