One transported in multi-vehicle crash on Nicholson Dr.
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a morning crash.
The accident was reported before 8 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Burbank Drive. Crews are working to clear the roadway. At least two 18-wheelers and another vehicle were involved. WBRZ has a crew heading to the scene.
Heavy backups on WB Nicholson— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 22, 2019
Details about the crash are limited.
