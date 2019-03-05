One transported after late-night shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting in Baton Rouge.

Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, police responded to a location on Stilt Street near Booker Street in reference to a man being shot. At the scene, officers located a man with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No further details were provided.