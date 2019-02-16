One transported after car crashes into fire truck on I-10

BATON ROUGE - While working the scene of an 18-wheeler fire overnight, a St. George Fire Department fire truck was hit by a car.

The incident happened on I-10 near Siegen Lane before 12:30 a.m. After the crews put out the flames of the 18-wheeler, the fire truck was hit by from behind by a white Honda.

Witnesses say, the driver of the car had to be extracted and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.