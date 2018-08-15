79°
One transported after being hit by vehicle on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Burbank Drive. The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
