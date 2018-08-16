84°
One transported after being hit by vehicle near Baton Rouge General

2 hours 30 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 August 16, 2018 6:35 AM August 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported on Peachtree Blvd. and Florida Blvd. before 6:30 a.m. Police say a man stepped into traffic and was hit by a passing vehicle. 

Authorities say the man's injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this point in time.

