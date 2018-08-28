86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported after being hit by school bus on N. Sherwood

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash where a person walked in front of a school bus.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Florida Boulevard. Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening. 

Originally the roadway was closed, but it was quickly reopened.

Details regarding the crash are limited.

