One taken to hospital following Old Scenic Hwy crash

BAKER - Rescue crews worked to cut a person out of their car following a crash on Old Scenic Hwy.

JUST IN: Here's a picture of the crash scene on Old Scenic. One person has been taken to the hospital. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/66gESZ9lyG — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 21, 2017





Louisiana State Police responded to the crash.

#BREAKING Rescue crews are working to cut a person out of a car, after a crash on Old Scenic Highway. @WBRZ crew headed that way. — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 21, 2017





Sources say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.