One taken to hospital following Old Scenic Hwy crash
BAKER - Rescue crews worked to cut a person out of their car following a crash on Old Scenic Hwy.
JUST IN: Here's a picture of the crash scene on Old Scenic. One person has been taken to the hospital. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/66gESZ9lyG— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 21, 2017
Louisiana State Police responded to the crash.
#BREAKING Rescue crews are working to cut a person out of a car, after a crash on Old Scenic Highway. @WBRZ crew headed that way.— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) January 21, 2017
Sources say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
