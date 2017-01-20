70°
One taken to hospital following Old Scenic Hwy crash

January 20, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BAKER - Rescue crews worked to cut a person out of their car following a crash on Old Scenic Hwy.


Louisiana State Police responded to the crash.


Sources say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

