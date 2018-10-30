62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One taken to hospital following morning motorcycle crash

1 hour 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 7:45 AM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a morning accident.

Authorities were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle before 7 a.m. in the 7900 block of Jefferson Highway near Bocage Circle. The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

No other details were made available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days