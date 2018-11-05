63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One taken to hospital after overnight shooting on Azalea Park Avenue

3 hours 11 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 5:59 AM November 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported before 1 a.m. Monday on Azalea Park Ave. near Old Hammond Highway. The person's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited. The case is still under investigation.

