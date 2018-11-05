63°
One taken to hospital after overnight shooting on Azalea Park Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.
The incident was reported before 1 a.m. Monday on Azalea Park Ave. near Old Hammond Highway. The person's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited. The case is still under investigation.
