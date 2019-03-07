61°
One shot, one arrested in Grambling State University shooting

Thursday, March 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press


GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Officials at a Louisiana university say one person was shot and another was arrested on campus.

Grambling State University released the information about Thursday morning's shooting in a brief online "safety update." The post says one of the two people involved was a student at the school, but does not say which.

The statement says the wound is not considered life-threatening. The statement says campus police and the Lincoln Parrish Sherriff's Office are investigating.

