One shot, one arrested in Grambling State University shooting

Photo: Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Officials at a Louisiana university say one person was shot and another was arrested on campus.

Grambling State University released the information about Thursday morning's shooting in a brief online "safety update." The post says one of the two people involved was a student at the school, but does not say which.

GSU Safety Update – Grambling State University Declared Safe, Regular Operations Continue | More info at https://t.co/xRXjik98Ax — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) March 7, 2019

The statement says the wound is not considered life-threatening. The statement says campus police and the Lincoln Parrish Sherriff's Office are investigating.