One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near I-12 in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are responding to a major crash involving a motorcycle near I-12 in Livingston Parish.

Denham Springs police confirmed they were responding to the crash on 4H Club Road near Sam's Club around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities confirm one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The coroner was also called to the scene.

There is currently no word on other possible injuries.

The roadway has been closed off near the scene of the crash.