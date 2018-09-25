One problem after another plagues mobile home buyer

PRAIRIEVILLE - A manufactured house is causing its new owners a lot more trouble than it should. They contacted 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss since their problems continued to mount.

Cody Navarre and his wife purchased their mobile home brand new. After flooding in 2016, they decided it was the quickest way to moving on. The couple visited multiple lots before settling on a trailer at America's Best Homes in Prairieville. Their trouble started early on.

"I'm tired of dealing with it," said Navarre.

The mobile home has been on the Navarre's property for nine months. A couple of weeks after the family moved in, problems started to surface.

"The cabinets are falling apart, the vinyl's coming off of them," he said. "Nails and stuff under the carpet, the front door needs to be changed, our tub needs to be fixed."

The list goes on from there. Each issue is marked by a colorful Post-it note on walls and other surfaces in the house. Some of his biggest concerns include an interior wall that's bowing in toward the kitchen area, a leaking window, a hole in the ceiling where a leak was patched, and a bad roof that's been caulked. He's so concerned he's borrowed a moisture meter from a family member, which wails when it's put against an interior wall near the leaking window.

Navarre says he's been in constant contact with the dealer, who has sent a repair crew out six times to address the damage. Gary Millet, Sr. of America's Best Homes tells 2 On Your Side he's tried to remedy the problem but has deferred maintenance to the manufacturer.

The manufacturer, River Birch Homes, which is now part of Clayton Homes, told WBRZ they didn't know what the issue was, but they're investigating. Shortly after 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss called River Birch Homes Tuesday morning, Navarre says he received a phone call from the manufacturer. He was told someone would be out Wednesday to replace the leaking window with a new one and install a brand new roof.

Navarre says he's not convinced until he sees the work happening.

"We keep going through the same process," said Navarre. "We're going to send a crew out there, we're going to send a crew out there. They send them out here, nothing gets done."

The new mobile homeowner is concerned he's stuck with an expensive problem and a warranty that's running out of time.

2 On Your Side will follow up with Navarre later this week.