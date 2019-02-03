One person transported after two-vehicle collision on Gardere Lane

55°
Monday, January 14 2019
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were able to put out a vehicle fire Monday night after two cars collided on Gardere Lane.

The accident was reported Monday around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gardere Lane, near Baton Rouge Wastewater Treatment.

The crash reportedly caused one of the vehicles to burst into flames. Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported with injuries that aren't life threatening.

Louisiana State Police were called to the scene. There's no word yet on what caused the wreck.

Earlier today, parish officials announced a new construction project meant to improve safety to drivers and pedestrians in the Gardere area.

