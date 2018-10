One person transported after shooting on Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported with injuries following a reported shooting Tuesday night on Scotland Avenue.

The incident occurred Tuesday night just before 9 o'clock in the 10800 block of Scotland Ave. near Blount Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene.

Sources tell WBRZ a male patient was transported to a local hospital. He remains in stable condition.

No other details were given.