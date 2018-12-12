61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person transported after shooting near local elementary school

Wednesday, December 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person has been transported from the scene of a shooting on Inge Street Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Inge Street, across the street from Banks Elementary School. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not give any additional information.

