One person transported after 18-wheeler crash on I-10

BATON ROUGE - One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 West at Bluebonnet. One lane of travel was closed while authorities were on the scene, backing up traffic to Siegen Lane.

Eyewitnesses told WBRZ a vehicle was underneath the tractor trailer, and appeared to be severely mangled.

Sources say it took half an hour for crews to get a patient out of the car. That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

There's no word on what exactly caused the wreck.