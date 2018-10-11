One person sustains minor injuries after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person sustained minor injuries Thursday night after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jefferson Avenue, near N. 44th Street.

Police say the person's injuries were not life threatening.

Details on how the shooting happened were not immediately available.