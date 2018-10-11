63°
Latest Weather Blog
One person sustains minor injuries after shooting on Jefferson Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person sustained minor injuries Thursday night after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jefferson Avenue, near N. 44th Street.
Police say the person's injuries were not life threatening.
Details on how the shooting happened were not immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales withholds some payment to waste collection company
-
Mayor continues to stand firm against City of St. George
-
One person hurt after shooting near downtown Baton Rouge
-
Officer who shot at suspect in Aug. traffic stop fired from BRPD
-
Neighbors shocked after man's attempt to make meth causes blast