One person sustains minor injuries after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

1 hour 16 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 October 11, 2018 9:52 PM October 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person sustained minor injuries Thursday night after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Jefferson Avenue, near N. 44th Street.

Police say the person's injuries were not life threatening.

Details on how the shooting happened were not immediately available.

