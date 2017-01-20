70°
One person struck in Tracy Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting on Tracy Avenue.
EBRSO sources say the shooting happened near Tracy Avenue and Kerrit Drive, near Prescott Road.
Deputies say at least one person was struck by gunfire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene. Check back to this post for more details.
