One person stabbed on N. Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly stabbed in the thigh on N. Ardenwood Drive Tuesday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing took place in the 4200 block of N. Ardenwood Drive sometime before 10 p.m.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
