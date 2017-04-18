One person stabbed during attempted robbery

ZACHARY- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a mobile home park near Zachary, Monday night.

The victim has been taken to the hospital, according to sources with in EMS. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

The stabbing happened inside the Sweetbriar Mobile Home park, in the 18000 block of Highway 61. The original call to the scene was for an attempted robbery.

