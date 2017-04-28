86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot on Tiger Bend Road

By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to a shooting in the 15000 block of Tiger Bend on Friday afternoon.

Sources say that at least one person has been shot in the leg and also hit in the head with a gun.

A News 2 crew is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

