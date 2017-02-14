64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot on Prescott Road

8 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds ago February 13, 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13 2017 February 13, 2017 10:41 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly shot on Prescott Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Prescott Rd. across from West Brookstown Drive. 

Injuries to the victim appear to be non life-threatening, according to authorities. 

This is a developing story. More details to come.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days