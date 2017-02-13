65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot on Prescott Rd.

37 minutes 35 seconds ago February 13, 2017 Feb 13, 2017 Monday, February 13 2017 February 13, 2017 10:41 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly shot on Prescott Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Prescott Rd. across from W. Brookstown Dr. 

Injuries to the victim appear to be non-life threatening, according to authorities. 

This is a developing story. More details to come.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days