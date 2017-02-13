65°
One person shot on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly shot on Prescott Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening.
The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Prescott Rd. across from W. Brookstown Dr.
Injuries to the victim appear to be non-life threatening, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
