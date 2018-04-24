One person shot on Barrow Street in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - One person was shot on Barrow Street just outside the city limits of Plaquemine Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 58000 block of Barrow Street sometime before 9:40 p.m.

Deputies and detectives with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office are currently on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.