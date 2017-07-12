74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot near Old Hammond Highway

1 hour 20 minutes 18 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 9:14 PM in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sherrif's Office says a person was shot and went to the hospital on their own Wednesday night. 

The shooting was near the 1000 block of Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway around 9 p.m. 

Emergency responders say the victim left the scene prior to their arrival. 

There is no word on the severity of the injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days