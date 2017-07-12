74°
One person shot near Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sherrif's Office says a person was shot and went to the hospital on their own Wednesday night.
The shooting was near the 1000 block of Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway around 9 p.m.
Emergency responders say the victim left the scene prior to their arrival.
There is no word on the severity of the injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.