One person shot near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sherrif's Office says a person was shot and went to the hospital on their own Wednesday night.

The shooting was near the 1000 block of Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway around 9 p.m.

Emergency responders say the victim left the scene prior to their arrival.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.