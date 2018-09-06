80°
One person seriously hurt in shooting off Plank Road

Thursday, September 06 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood just off Plank Road Thursday evening.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Kissel Street near Peerless Street. Authorities say the victim was taken from the scene in critical condition.

Info is limited at this time.

