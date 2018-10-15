One person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Florida Boulevard Monday.

According to BRPD, the crash was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Florida and Green Oak Drive. Few details are available at this time, but police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

Police say a traffic homicide unit was called to the scene due to the potential severity of the injuries.