One person seriously hurt after shooting off N Acadian Thruway

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting just off the Acadian Thruway Tuesday evening.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near the North Acadian Thruway. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time.

