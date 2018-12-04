45°
One person seriously hurt after shooting off N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported shooting just off the Acadian Thruway Tuesday evening.
The shooting was first reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near the North Acadian Thruway. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
Information is limited at this time.
