One person reportedly stabbed on N. Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly stabbed on North Acadian Thruway Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The stabbing took place in the 3400 block of N Acadian Thruway near Ozark Street sometime after 10 p.m.

Emergency crews and police are responding to the scene.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates.