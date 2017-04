One person reportedly stabbed on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly stabbed on N. 38th Street Monday evening.

The stabbing allegedly took place in the 3300 block of N. 38th Street near Winbourne Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Injuries to the person appear to be non-life threatening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.