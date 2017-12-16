One person killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities say one man has died after a crash happened early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Saturday on LA 43.

Troopers say Chad Purvis, 34, was traveling northbound on LA 43 when his vehicle stalled. Purvis began directing traffic around his vehicle using a flashlight.

79-year-old Bobby Stewart of Albany was also traveling northbound. For reasons still under investigation, Stewart failed to stop and as a result, struck Purvis' vehicle.

Authorities say Stewart was properly restrained, but sustained serious injuries. He was transported to North Oaks Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State Police say impairment was not suspect, but routine toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers.

The accident remains under investigation.