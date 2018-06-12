74°
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Rd

3 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 9:46 PM June 11, 2018 in News

BATON ROUGE- One person was hurt, Monday night, after reports of a shooting on the 5400 block of Prescott Road.

The call came in around nine O'clock.

Sources tell WBRZ the person was shot in the leg, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Baton Rouge police and first responders were on scene.

Police have not released information about what happened.

