One person injured in shooting on Prescott Rd

BATON ROUGE- One person was hurt, Monday night, after reports of a shooting on the 5400 block of Prescott Road.

The call came in around nine O'clock.

Sources tell WBRZ the person was shot in the leg, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Baton Rouge police and first responders were on scene.

Police have not released information about what happened.