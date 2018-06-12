74°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Rd
BATON ROUGE- One person was hurt, Monday night, after reports of a shooting on the 5400 block of Prescott Road.
The call came in around nine O'clock.
Sources tell WBRZ the person was shot in the leg, but does not have life-threatening injuries.
Baton Rouge police and first responders were on scene.
Police have not released information about what happened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chimes restaurant to add rooftop bar, new dining area
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery; Sheriff releases new information in rare...
-
St. George petition gaining ground as opponents push for more information
-
BRPD searching for robber after holdup at Capital One
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1