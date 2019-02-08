One person injured in reported shooting on Wenonah St.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Wenonah Street, near Chippewa, shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening. Authorities haven't identified a suspect or motive at this time.