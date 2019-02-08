54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured in reported shooting on Wenonah St

Thursday, February 07 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

It happened on the 2700 block of Wenonah Street, near Chippewa, shortly before 10pm.

The victim was transported to the hospital. No further details were released about their condition.

