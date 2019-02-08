54°
One person injured in reported shooting on Wenonah St
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.
It happened on the 2700 block of Wenonah Street, near Chippewa, shortly before 10pm.
The victim was transported to the hospital. No further details were released about their condition.
