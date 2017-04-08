67°
One person injured in Plaquemine house fire

April 08, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

PLAQUEMINE - One person was injured in a reported house fire on Patureau Lane.

According to authorities, the fire occurred in the 25000 block of Patureau Lane sometime Saturday morning.

One burn patient was transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

