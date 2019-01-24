42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured after shooting on Evangeline Street

Thursday, January 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Thursday night on Evangeline Street.

Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Evangeline, near Circle K.

Sources tell WBRZ a male victim was shot in the upper body area. BRPD says his injuries aren't life threatening.

No other information was given.

