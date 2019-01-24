42°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after shooting on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a shooting Thursday night on Evangeline Street.
Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the 4000 block of Evangeline, near Circle K.
Sources tell WBRZ a male victim was shot in the upper body area. BRPD says his injuries aren't life threatening.
No other information was given.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students at Istrouma High get hands-on experience creating products
-
Officials fear SNAP recipients spending early benefits too quickly
-
Dogs killed in Central house fire Thursday afternoon
-
Local teacher recognized for excellence, awarded $25,000
-
Blind priest well-known in local Catholic community has died