One person in critical condition following shooting on 1600 block of N. 36th Street

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting that has left one person in critical condition on the 1600 block of N. 36th Street.

Authorities received reports about the incident around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. EMS and BRPD are on the scene now. EMS has transported one victim to a local hospital that is in critical condition.

This is all the information we have.