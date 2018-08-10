82°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in critical condition after shooting on Newton Street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.
The incident was reported on Newton Street near North 31 Street around 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities say that one person was critically injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed Friday in deputy-involved shooting, LSP investigating
-
Train vs. tanker truck, crash reported in White Castle
-
Edwards discusses efforts to help ex-inmates with Trump, other state officials
-
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg
-
Androgynous statue weighing 400 pounds stolen from park bench downtown