One person in critical condition after shooting on Newton Street

1 hour 15 minutes ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 August 10, 2018 11:13 AM August 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The incident was reported on Newton Street near North 31 Street around 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities say that one person was critically injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

