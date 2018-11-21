58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt after crash involving firetruck on Airline Highway

6 hours 44 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 November 21, 2018 10:36 AM November 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a firetruck.

The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days