One person hurt after crash involving firetruck on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a firetruck.

The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street.

Crash involving fire truck shuts down part of Airline Hwy at Greenwell St. pic.twitter.com/SlcNaZ5Mbg — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 21, 2018

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.