One person hurt after crash involving firetruck on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a firetruck.
The accident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Airline Highway near Greenwell Street.
Crash involving fire truck shuts down part of Airline Hwy at Greenwell St. pic.twitter.com/SlcNaZ5Mbg— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 21, 2018
Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.
The left lanes are blocked on US 6 North and South at Greenwell Street, due to an accident. Congestion has reached Evangeline on US 61 North and congestion is approaching Plank Road on US 61 South.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 21, 2018
